Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $200.35

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $200.35 and last traded at $200.35, with a volume of 4553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $198.81.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.81 and its 200-day moving average is $184.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

