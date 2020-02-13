Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.71

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.71 and last traded at $77.42, with a volume of 83848 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.97.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,267,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,512,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,341,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 670.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 114,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 99,729 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,284,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

