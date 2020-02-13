Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stake Boosted by Windham Capital Management LLC

Windham Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.8% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,209. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $62.84 and a one year high of $77.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.20 and its 200-day moving average is $72.32.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

