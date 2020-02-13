Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,244,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.4% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $54,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,792,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,816,297. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $44.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.23.

