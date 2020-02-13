Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC

Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,670,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237,161 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 13.4% of Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,263,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.06. 155,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,920,543. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.79 and a 1-year high of $44.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.