Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) is Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $27,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after buying an additional 14,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 501,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,048,000 after buying an additional 96,077 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $719,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

VCIT stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,767,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,827. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.17 and its 200-day moving average is $91.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.