Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Shares Up 0.6%

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)’s share price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $170.61 and last traded at $170.57, approximately 5,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 11,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.53.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.36 and its 200-day moving average is $159.24.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.