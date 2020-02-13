Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 242,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,540,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,154,000 after buying an additional 83,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,608,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,652. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.