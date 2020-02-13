Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $9.75 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,545,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,416,000 after buying an additional 74,637 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,773,308,000 after purchasing an additional 686,663 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 48,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 879,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,173,000 after purchasing an additional 126,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 139,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $649,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,624.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,852 shares of company stock worth $5,441,788 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.95. 13,899,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,780,603. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.10 and a 200 day moving average of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 41.04%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.