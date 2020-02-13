Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 477,000 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477,000 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned about 2.31% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $30,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 470.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 114,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 94,599 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.41. 329,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,517. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $32.70.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.