Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Announces Earnings Results

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 72.60% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $91.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,495. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $52.52 and a 52-week high of $93.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.38 and a 200 day moving average of $72.81. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 0.92.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Varonis Systems to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from to in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.27.

In other news, Director Gili Iohan sold 11,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total value of $1,005,672.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,837.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Bass sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $225,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,992,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,441 shares of company stock worth $7,093,041 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

