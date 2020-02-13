Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $152.13 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,051,824 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.9% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $152,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $140.90. 6,226,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,659,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.53.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

