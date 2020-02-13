VE PROPRTY/ETF (ASX:MVA) Trading Up 0.3%

VE PROPRTY/ETF (ASX:MVA) shares were up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$26.76 ($18.98) and last traded at A$26.65 ($18.90), approximately 10,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$26.58 ($18.85).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$25.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for VE PROPRTY/ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VE PROPRTY/ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.