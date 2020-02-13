Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Stake Raised by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 488.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,983 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,097,000 after purchasing an additional 35,850 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,108,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,451,000 after purchasing an additional 112,579 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 621,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 600,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,480,000 after purchasing an additional 64,980 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. ValuEngine raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.12.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.95. 695,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 79.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.27. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $110.23 and a fifty-two week high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 2,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total value of $357,088.65. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $65,498.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,255 shares of company stock worth $4,978,719. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.