Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 103,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,330,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 64,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 68,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.37. 1,207,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,046. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $119.88. The company has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.22.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.