Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,688 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 76,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,710,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.08. The company had a trading volume of 847,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,923. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.65. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.90 and a 1-year high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on United Rentals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.