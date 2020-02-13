Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,025 Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 685.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 394,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after purchasing an additional 344,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.00. 8,072,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,916,375. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $77.07 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.22 and a 200 day moving average of $92.76. The firm has a market cap of $155.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.54.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

