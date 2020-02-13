Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys Shares of 6,934 Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,934 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 181.7% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 232.7% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,300 shares of company stock valued at $30,982,543. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.51.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.85. 4,730,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,821,407. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.56. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $96.53 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

