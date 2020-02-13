Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $16.54 Million in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 525,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,542,000. La-Z-Boy accounts for 5.0% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned 1.13% of La-Z-Boy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 139,663 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 177,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 124,226 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,388,000. First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on LZB. ValuEngine upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

LZB stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.94. 344,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,321. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $37.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.68.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $447.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.39 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.98%. La-Z-Boy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.