Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $203,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,418,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,712,000 after purchasing an additional 141,174 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,030,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 751,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,215,000 after purchasing an additional 55,465 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 595,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 537,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $411,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at $10,989,626.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total transaction of $879,903.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,522,840.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,688 shares of company stock worth $4,700,421. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.79.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,120. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.14. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $132.68 and a 12-month high of $180.48.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

