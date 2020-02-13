Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWJ traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $59.41. The company had a trading volume of 11,690,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,936,204. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.62.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

