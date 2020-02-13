Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

IWF traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $190.32. 970,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,106. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.94 and a fifty-two week high of $191.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

