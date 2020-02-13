Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $593,000 Investment in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,450,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,588,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,057 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,600,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,660,000 after purchasing an additional 236,870 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,540,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,767,000 after purchasing an additional 243,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,727,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen increased their target price on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.36.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,328.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,574 shares of company stock worth $1,043,846. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,218. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a PE ratio of 71.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $171.71 and a 12 month high of $258.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.56%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

