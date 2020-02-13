Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $760,000 Investment in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,307 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after purchasing an additional 887,115 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.7% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,572 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Growth Interface Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 41.2% during the third quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,923,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $5.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.29. 2,355,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $346.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.75. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $249.10 and a 12 month high of $374.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.28.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

