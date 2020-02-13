Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 85,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,195,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,762,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,284,000 after acquiring an additional 488,372 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,867,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 777,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,165,000 after acquiring an additional 402,268 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,411.2% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 400,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,566,000 after acquiring an additional 373,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 925,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,603,000 after acquiring an additional 352,925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.85. 2,967,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,333. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.02. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $72.82 and a one year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

