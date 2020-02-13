Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 261.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LW shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.01 per share, with a total value of $1,656,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $552,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LW traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.09. 506,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,955. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.19. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $95.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

