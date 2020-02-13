Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes $2.64 Million Position in iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,000. iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDL. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Shares of IBDL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.30. 161,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,483. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.32. iBonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $25.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%.

