Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes $380,000 Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in Eaton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its position in Eaton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 11,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 19,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.89. 2,059,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,673. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $74.29 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Eaton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

