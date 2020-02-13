Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 32.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $929,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,127 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 21,147.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,460 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $649,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,759 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $637,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after acquiring an additional 881,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.38 on Thursday, reaching $213.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,377,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,106,536. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.28 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $607.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Aegis lifted their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,265 shares of company stock worth $16,640,759 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

