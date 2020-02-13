Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,619 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.88.

LOW traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,519,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $125.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.04.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

