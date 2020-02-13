Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,190 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 243,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,712,000 after buying an additional 18,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,130,408 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $68,231,000 after buying an additional 403,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.65. 19,455,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,479,753. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.94 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

