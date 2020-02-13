Veros (VRS) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last week, Veros has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Veros has a total market cap of $30,301.00 and $6,495.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veros token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.69 or 0.03497580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00255760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00038974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00151285 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Veros Profile

Veros’ genesis date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 79,916,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,140,117 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency . Veros’ official website is vedh.io

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

