Vertical Research Upgrades SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) to Hold

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) was upgraded by Vertical Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

FLOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on shares of SPX Flow and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SPX Flow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

SPX Flow stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.86. 6,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,593. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.93, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.13. SPX Flow has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $364.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.08 million. SPX Flow had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SPX Flow will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

