Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 34.96% and a negative net margin of 37.79%.

Veru stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,038. Veru has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.12 million, a PE ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $4.50) on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veru from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Veru currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.14.

In other Veru news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $56,750.00. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Veru

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

