ViacomCBS Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%.

ViacomCBS has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ViacomCBS to earn $6.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

VIAC stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,317,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,215,222. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.27. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 18.98%. As a group, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on VIAC shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Macquarie began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

