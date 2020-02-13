Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 26,099 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546,847 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,099 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Lowe’s Companies worth $63,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 29.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $11,162,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $652,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,738,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,316. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $125.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

