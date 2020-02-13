Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 28,861 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,861 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Cummins worth $61,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,488,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,509,000 after acquiring an additional 629,235 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 136,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,374,000 after acquiring an additional 98,216 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 12.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 826,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,506,000 after acquiring an additional 94,158 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Cummins by 164.4% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 126,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,585,000 after purchasing an additional 78,689 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMI traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.17. 782,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.14 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cummins from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.19.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

