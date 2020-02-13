Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 129,347 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,347 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.13% of Encore Wire worth $58,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 28,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $600,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 12,058 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

NASDAQ:WIRE traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $57.83. 3,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average is $56.63. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $62.08.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

