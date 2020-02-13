Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 47,627 Shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,627 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.58% of Silicon Laboratories worth $67,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLAB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth $39,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 23.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Summit Insights downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.25.

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 433,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,013,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $621,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,080 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,846. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.50. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $77.08 and a one year high of $122.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.32.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $219.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.01 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

