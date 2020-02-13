Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088,911 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 569,049 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.03% of Performance Food Group worth $56,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,872,029 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $355,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,033 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,555,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $71,578,000 after purchasing an additional 115,035 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,510,039 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $69,477,000 after purchasing an additional 127,096 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 843,800 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $38,823,000 after purchasing an additional 246,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 761,237 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $39,188,000 after purchasing an additional 43,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFGC. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

In related news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $658,781.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 3,987 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.46 per share, with a total value of $209,158.02. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,666.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $53.51. The company had a trading volume of 24,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,546. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Performance Food Group Co has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $54.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

