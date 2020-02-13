Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $60.16 Million Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,396 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.35% of TransUnion worth $60,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,969,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $835,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,982,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 762.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,121,000 after purchasing an additional 371,909 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,022,770,000 after buying an additional 590,167 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $1,150,886.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,737.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $1,168,561.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,673 shares in the company, valued at $4,676,728.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,648 shares of company stock worth $10,392,726. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRU traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.94. The stock had a trading volume of 93,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,267. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $58.25 and a 12 month high of $96.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

