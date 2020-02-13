Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,760,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931,218 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.42% of Nomad Foods worth $55,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,106,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 149,779 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 569,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,670,000 after acquiring an additional 67,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,863,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,203,000 after acquiring an additional 631,979 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of NYSE NOMD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.20. 25,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.70. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 12 month low of $18.46 and a 12 month high of $23.06.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

