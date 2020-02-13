Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,665,401 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665,401 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Hasbro worth $65,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 62,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 103,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 50,708 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,572. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.69. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.87 and a 12-month high of $126.87. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 70.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.25.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

