Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 321,549 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 764,704 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 321,549 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $66,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 548,470 shares of company stock valued at $49,207,334. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT remained flat at $$88.79 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,503,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,180,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $72.36 and a 12 month high of $92.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.04.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Guggenheim downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.60.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

