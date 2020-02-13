VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEZ) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0078 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00491.

VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 67.2% annually over the last three years.

CEZ stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.03. The company had a trading volume of 837 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,979. VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $27.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average of $25.33.

