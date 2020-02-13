VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0851 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 53.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

NASDAQ CDL opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average is $48.51. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $51.01.

