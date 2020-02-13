VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 100.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

CSA traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,565. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a one year low of $42.80 and a one year high of $50.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.16.

