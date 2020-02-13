View (VIEW) Price Tops $0.0049 on Exchanges

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. View has a market capitalization of $171,676.00 and approximately $340.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, View has traded 44.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One View token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $359.07 or 0.03501111 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00251821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000825 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039349 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00151805 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002980 BTC.

About View

View was first traded on September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. The official message board for View is blog.view.ly . The official website for View is view.ly . The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here

View Token Trading

View can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade View should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy View using one of the exchanges listed above.

