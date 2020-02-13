Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Viper Energy Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Viper Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 274.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Viper Energy Partners to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 525.7%.

VNOM traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.71. 10,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,329. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.33. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $36.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 14.44 and a current ratio of 14.44.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.23 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 15.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $62,125.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 39,624 shares in the company, valued at $984,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNOM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

