Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,849 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,728,000 after buying an additional 191,139 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Canon by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 319,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 81,178 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its position in shares of Canon by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 221,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Canon by 18.3% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 184,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 28,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canon by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 124,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAJ traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $25.93. 3,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average is $27.16. Canon Inc has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

